Ayushman Bharat, Vay Vandana schemes implemented: Delhi health dept's 100 days report card

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has implemented important health schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Vay Vandana Yojana in its first 100 days and expanded the electric bus fleet in a move towards sustainability, officials said.

Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh has released a report card highlighting the achievements of his departments.

Under the health department, various schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Vay Vandana Yojana have been implemented.

The document also highlighted that the government has plans to construct 1,262 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Construction work on 63 Arogya Mandirs has begun, it said.

The document highlighted that Lok Nayak Hospital had started three new units -- the Medical Genetic Ward, Lactation Management Unit and Nucleic Acid Test Unit.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also launched a digital platform called 'MedLEaPR' -- Medical Legal Examination and Post Mortem Reporting -- to make Delhi's medico-legal systems more transparent and technologically empowered.

Under the transport department, the government enhanced the electric bus fleet taking the number of such buses to 2,535, with 2,000 more such buses likely to be inducted by the end of this year.

It also highlighted that Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras have been installed at nearly 500 petrol pumps.

Singh, who is also the minister for IT, in his report card also highlighted that the work on a unified data hub that will bring together data from different government departments is also going on in full swing. The government is also working on revamping Delhi government websites, it said. PTI SLB KSS KSS