Ayyappa Sangamam: UDF demands clarity from Left govt; minister alleges politics

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) In a clear political manoeuvre surrounding the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the Congress-led UDF on Wednesday declined to announce a boycott, instead demanding answers from the Left government on a past "breach of tradition" - - a tactic that forced the administration on the defensive and led to accusations of politicisation from Minister V N Vasavan.

The Devaswom minister also said the government has no adamant stand on the matter of withdrawing cases against those who took part in the Sabarimala agitation opposing the entry of women of menstruating age into the hill shrine.

The minister was replying to remarks made by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, who announced that the UDF would decide on taking part in the Sangamam only after the Left government responds to key questions, including its role in the "violation of centuries-old tradition" seven years ago.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board, as part of its 75th anniversary, on September 20 at Pampa.

Addressing a press conference to convey the decisions taken at an online meeting of UDF leaders held on Tuesday evening, Satheesan said, "We are not boycotting the event".

He, however, accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government of creating "unrest in Sabarimala by backing actions that broke long-standing customs at the ancient temple." "It was the LDF government that changed the affidavit submitted by the UDF government in the Supreme Court, turning it into one that supported violations of tradition," Satheesan said, alongside UDF convenor and MP Adoor Prakash. He was referring to the entry of women in the menstruating age group into the hill shrine in 2018 following an apex court order.

He also sought to know why cases filed against devotees who protested against the Left government's decision to allow "violations of tradition at the temple" had not been withdrawn.

He further alleged that the annual amount to be provided to the temple under the covenant had been pending for the past three years.

"Let the government reply to these questions first. Only then will the UDF decide whether to participate," he said.

The Congress leader termed the government's approach "deceitful".

Asked if the UDF was boycotting the event, Satheesan replied: "Is this a political convention to declare that? Let the government first answer our questions." Satheesan also rejected media reports that he was reluctant to meet Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth when he came to the Cantonment House to invite him to the Ayyappa Samgamam.

"My name had been included on its panel without my consent. Before visiting, the Devaswom president did not confirm whether I was there. He gave the letter and left, but later gave news (to the media) that I refused to meet him," the LoP said.

He further said he was ready to meet the TDB president again if he comes after seeking permission in advance.

When sought his reaction to Satheesan's statements, Minister Vasavan said, "that is politics and let them ask such questions." He said the matter to be discussed during the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was about development and nothing else.

The Devaswom minister was, however, reluctant to comment on anything related to the questions raised by the LoP and said the matter is sub judice as the review petition regarding Sabarimala is before the apex court.

"Everybody knows that any remarks in connection with the topic will be sub judice. So, it is not appropriate for me to comment on that... therefore there is no more discussion on the matter," he said.

Vasavan said the government has already withdrawn several minor cases registered in connection with the Sabarimala agitation. "But, the court's permission is needed to withdraw the sessions cases, registered as non-bailable offences. The government has already made it clear that they can be withdrawn if the court grants permission. So, that is not at all an issue now," he added.

In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional".

The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

The CPI(M) and the LDF government had come under severe attack from a section of Ayyappa devotees, the Congress-led alliance and the Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.PTI LGK TGB KH