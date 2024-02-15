Azad accuses NC, PDP of prioritising power over public interest

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Taking a dig at the National Conference and People's Democratic Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad accused both the parties of prioritising power over public interests. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also criticised Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations along the borders and assured border residents that once his party comes to power, they will be provided five marlas (about 126 square metre) of government land for their safety.

“If my party comes to power, we will ensure the border residents from Poonch to Kathua will be provided land for construction of houses at safer places so that they can shift there during tense situations (firing),” he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Mendhar in the Poonch district, Azad said that while he was not made an MP or a minister by the BJP, leaders like NC vice president Omar Abdullah held ministerial positions in former prime minister A B Vajpayee-led BJP government.

“National Conference and PDP never shied away from opportunistic alliances in the past as they are power-hungry,” he said, pointing out the instances where both the parties collaborated with the BJP to gain power.

PDP also enjoyed power with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir after the last Assembly elections before the fall of the coalition government in 2018, he said.

“NC and PDP prioritised power over people's interests. The potential future alliances between the NC and the BJP cannot be ruled out,” he said. Azad reiterated his commitment to development, peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the need for unity among the Pahari and Gujjar communities, he urged both the communities to stand together and resist any attempts by vested political parties to sow division among them over the issue of scheduled tribe (ST) status.

“Maintaining unity is essential for the progress and development of the region,” he said, greeting the Pahari community for getting the ST status. PTI COR TAS MNK TAS MNK MNK