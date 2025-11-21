Azad Market underpass repair to disrupt traffic till Nov 23: Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The traffic movement around the Ram Bagh Road-Azad Market stretch will remain affected for three days due to the repair work underway at the Kishan Ganj railway underpass, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday.

According to an advisory, a dilapidated steel structure at the railway underbridge is being repaired, necessitating diversions for heavy vehicles and DTC buses from November 21 to 23.

Light motor vehicles, however, will be allowed through the stretch. Commuters have been urged to avoid the route and plan their travel accordingly, the advisory said.

"Traffic coming from Shastri Nagar towards the underpass will be diverted from KD Chowk onto Veer Banda Bairagi Marg, Swami Narayan Marg, Kamal T-Point and onward to New Rohtak Road before merging onto Rani Jhansi Road and Azad Market Chowk.

“Another diversion has been set from Y-Point Kishanganj via Old Rohtak Road, Swami Narayan Marg, and Kamal T-Point," it added.

The police have advised motorists to avoid the Azad Market underpass from the Kishanganj side, follow on-ground traffic personnel, and consider alternate routes going through the KD Chowk and Y-Point Kishan Ganj. PTI SGV BM PRK PRK