Chandrashekhar Azad's party leader shot dead in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP): A leader of the Azad Samaj Party, the political outfit of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, was shot dead by his uncle over a property dispute in Talgram area here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Satyendra Singh Katheria, a district unit general secretary of the Azad Samaj Party, was taken to a hospital following the incident on Thursday evening but was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

His brothers Sachin and Ankit, who sustained injuries during the firing, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the deceased's father Satyapal Katheria had a dispute with his brother Suraj Pal over a property in Jaisinghpur village.

Advertisment

At around 7 pm on Thursday, Suraj Pal along with his associates, reached his brother's house and an argument ensued following which he shot Satyendra Singh Katheria with a licensed gun.

District unit president of the Azad Samaj Party Prabhat Gautam said the deceased's father lodged an FIR against seven people, including Suraj Pal, who is absconding.

As tension prevailed, heavy police force has been deployed in the village, officials said.