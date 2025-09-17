Azam Khan acquitted in 2008 public property damage case

Moradabad (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been acquitted by a special MP-MLA court here in a 17-year-old case related to road blockade and damage to public property, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister was granted the relief on Tuesday.

"We produced seven witnesses in favour of Azam Khan while prosecutor Mohan Lal Vishnoi produced only one. Which led to victory for Azam Khan," Khan's defence counsel Shahnawaz Sibtain Naqvi said.

The case dates back to 2008, when Khan allegedly created disturbance near Chhajlet police station after police removed the hooter from his car.

He, along with his supporters, blocked the road causing a traffic jam.

The protest turned violent and some electric poles were damaged, leading to the registration of a case against Khan.

Police later filed a charge sheet and the matter went to trial. Despite several court orders, Khan did not appear in court and avoided surrendering for years before the trial finally concluded.

While Khan remains lodged in Sitapur jail, the MP-MLA court acquitted him of all charges after hearing arguments from both sides and reviewing the evidence on record, Naqvi added. PTI COR KIS ZMN