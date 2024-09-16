Azam Khan urges court for additional time to pay Rs 10,000 fine

Rampur (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has requested a court for additional time to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in relation to a case involving the dual PAN cards of his son Abdullah Azam Khan, a lawyer said Monday.

Khan, a former senior cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, is lodged in a jail in Sitapur as he faces probe and court proceedings in multiple cases.

"Abdullah Azam Khan's dual PAN card issue is being heard in the MP-MLA court of the Special Judicial Magistrate in Rampur," Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said.

"Witness testimonies have already been recorded and a plea from the defence to recall a witness was rejected by the court on September 9, deeming the request as a delay tactic. As a result, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the defence," Tiwari added.

Following this, the defence submitted a petition requesting additional time to arrange the fine, citing difficulties in arranging the amount promptly, he said.

According to the prosecution lawyer, the court has scheduled a new date of September 18 for the matter.

Asked about the extension request, Tiwari said, "The defence sought a two-week extension. However, given that the case is at its final stages and all testimonies are complete, the court has set the next date for September 18." PTI COR KIS KSS KSS