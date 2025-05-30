Azam Khan's plea to recall witnesses rejected in Rampur orphanage land case

Rampur (UP), May 30 (PTI) A special MP-MLA sessions court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has rejected three applications filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's legal team, seeking to recall prosecution witnesses in ongoing cases related to the 2019 Rampur orphanage land dispute, a lawyer said on Friday.

The cases involve allegations of forcible demolition of houses built on Waqf land, theft and loot, including charges of stealing buffaloes and goats. These were among a dozen cases registered against Khan in 2019.

According to District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana, the trial is currently at the prosecution evidence stage.

While the prosecution was presenting its case, Khan's lawyers filed three separate petitions requesting to recall witnesses already examined, she said.

The prosecution objected to the move and the court dismissed all three applications, Rana added.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for June 2, she said. PTI COR KIS RC