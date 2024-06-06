Azam Khan's wife slams new SP MP Nadvi over remarks against jailed leader

Rampur (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Tazeen Fatima, the wife of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, on Thursday hit out at party's newly elected MP from Rampur Mohibullah Nadvi over his recent remarks against Khan.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Nadvi, who won the Rampur seat with a margin of almost 90,000 votes, had said, "People are sent to jail for correction. Jail is a correctional facility and I can only pray for Azam Khan." Reacting on Nadvi's remarks, Fatima said, "He (Nadvi) should have not made such a statement. It shows that he has a lot of experience about going to jails." For the Rampur seat, the SP had picked Delhi-based cleric Nadvi, ignoring Asim Raja, a favourite of the party stalwart Khan.

Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail after being convicted in multiple cases.

Fatima, who was also lodged in Rampur jail following her conviction in a fake birth certificate case, was released on bail last month.

Meanwhile, Ruchi Vira, the SP candidate who secured a victory from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, also criticised Nadvi for his statement.

Vira visited the house of Azam Khan on Wednesday and met his wife Fatima. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vira had said, "He (Nadvi) should understand that Azam Khan has given his sweat and blood for Samajwadi Party."