Azamgarh, once backward, shining bright today: PM Modi in UP

Azamgarh (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Azamgarh, which was once considered backward, is a shining star today and writing a new chapter of development for the country.

"Today, the star of Azamgarh is shining. There was a time when there would be an event in Delhi and other states would join in. Today, the event is being held in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

Before his speech, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundations of projects worth more than Rs 34,000 crore in the state.

The PM said one must not link these projects with elections and added that he sped up the development works to achieve the dream of a developed India by 2047.

"I am running with speed and moving the country with speed to fulfil the promise of developed India by 2047," he said. PTI CDN ABN CDN VN VN