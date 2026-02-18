Azharuddin joins former captains in appeal for fair treatment to Imran Khan

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Former cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin has joined several former international captains in voicing concern for the health of Imran Khan and appealed to the Pakistan government to treat the cricketer-turned-politician with "dignity".

In a post on 'X', Azharuddin said he was deeply saddened to hear about the health condition of "Imran bhai".

"Cricket has given us many shared moments, and as a fellow sportsman who has shared the platform and learned from him, I sincerely appeal that he be treated with dignity. Praying for his good health and strength for his family," said Azharuddin, Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare.

Indian greats Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were among 14 former captains who have written a letter expressing "deep concern" about Khan's deteriorating health and urging the Pakistan government to ensure adequate medical attention and dignified conditions in line with international standards.

There have been reports that Khan has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to alleged medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The signatories include Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket," the letter stated.

The 1992 World Cup-winning skipper, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case in 2023.

In their appeal, the former captains sought immediate and ongoing medical attention from specialists of Khan's choosing, humane and dignified detention conditions, including family visits, and fair and transparent access to legal processes. PTI SJR SJR KH