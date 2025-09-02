Azim Premji University launches fellowship for children's literature in Kannada

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) To build and share a strong repository of children's literature in Kannada, Azim Premji University on Tuesday invited emerging and experienced authors to share writings in Kannada for children in all forms, including stories, poems, plays, biographies, travelogues, and novel.

The fellowship is a part of 'Kathavana', Azim Premji University's annual bilingual children's literature festival, which focuses on bringing children's literature into classrooms.

Interested authors should submit a proposal with one writing sample along with other details by November 30, said a press release issued by the university.

This will be followed by a screening process by distinguished jury members who will also guide and support shortlisted writers to refine their manuscripts through workshops before finalising them for publication, added the release.

The authors whose manuscripts have been finalised for publication will be eligible for a fellowship amount of Rs 10,000. And those invited to participate in the workshops will be extended travel allowance and accommodation facilities, added the release. PTI JR KH