Azim Premji University student council voices concern over FIR against students

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) The Student Council of Azim Premji University on Thursday expressed concern over the FIR registered by the varsity against members of the SPARK Reading Circle, and urged the administration to reconsider pursuing criminal action against these students.

In a statement, the council said that organising a campus event without prior administrative approval may constitute a breach of University protocol. However, it is of the view that such a breach is best addressed through the University's own internal mechanisms such as the disciplinary committee, rather than through an FIR.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration against the University, alleging that an event at the institution was promoting separatism and secession of Jammu and Kashmir and an "insult" to the Indian Army.

Raising slogans, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad smeared the university's nameplate with black ink and claimed that the event was part of a larger agenda to "divide" India and Kashmir.

The protesters alleged that a programme conducted inside the campus by the All India Students' Association (AISA) backed organisation Spark opposed India and promoted anti-national thoughts.

In an official statement, the University had said that it had not authorised any event of this nature, saying the University follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus.

According to police, a complaint was filed by the administration, alleging that an Instagram page named “Spark Reading Circle, APU” circulated a post calling for a discussion on the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident without obtaining prior permission and triggered unrest on the campus.

Based on the complaint filed on February 24, a case was registered under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant section of the IT Act at Sarjapura police station.

As per the FIR, the social media post invited students to attend a discussion at a place inside the university premises at 6 pm on February 24. The administration stated that no written permission had been sought or granted for conducting such a programme.

The university administration has alleged that the Instagram page misused the name of the institution and had earlier also posted content concerning the university, it said.

It has sought identification of the persons operating the “Spark Reading Circle, APU” account and requested that appropriate legal action be taken against them.

The student council said it was particularly concerned about what it described as an "asymmetry in outcomes" following recent events on the campus.

"Those who entered this campus uninvited, caused physical harm to members of our community, and damaged university property have been granted bail and face bailable charges. Meanwhile, our students who organised a peaceful gathering, whatever the procedural lapses, are now subject to a non-bailable offence under Section 299," the statement said.

The council said the University's education actively encourages critical engagement with history, politics, and social justice.

"We are taught to ask hard questions, and have considered the University to be a safe space for open discussions. For the administration to respond to students doing exactly that with a criminal FIR undermines the very intellectual freedom this institution is founded on," it added. PTI AMP ROH