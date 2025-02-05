Azim Premji University to release book based on U R Ananthamurthy's lectures

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Azim Premji University will release 'Sahitya Sahavasa Bhaashe, Sahitya, Vyakti, Chalavali', a book based on a video lecture series by Jnanpith award winning writer U R Ananthamurthy on February 7 at the Indian Institute of World Culture here.

The book release marks the culmination of a series of literary and cultural events held across the state over the last year, the university said.

According to a press statement from the university, the book throws light on the contributions of prominent Kannada writers like Kuvempu, Da Ra Bendre, Shivarama Karanth, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Gopalakrishna Adiga, P Lankesh, Poornachandra Tejaswi, Chandrashekhara Kambara, A K Ramanujan, and Girish Karnad among others.

The book is jointly published by Azim Premji University and Aharnishi Prakashana, Shivamogga, and it also reflects upon key literary movements like Navya and Dalit Sahitya.

Literary critic Narahalli Balasubrahmanya will release the book while Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice Chancellor, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, will preside over the function, stated the press release. PTI JR ADB