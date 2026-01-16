Azim Premji University to set up 150-acre campus in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) Azim Premji University on Friday announced the establishment of its third and largest campus, spread over 150 acres, near here, officials said.

Academic activities at the new Ranchi campus will begin in July.

In the initial phase, the university will offer two Master’s degree programmes and three diploma courses, they said.

"From July, the campus will begin by offering two Master’s programmes — MA in Applied Economics and MA in Development. It will also offer postgraduate diplomas in Local Development, Early Childhood Education and Educational Assessment, along with multiple short certificate programmes in Public Health, Education and Development," Zulfiquar Haider, vice chancellor (designate) of Azim Premji University’s Ranchi campus, said.

The objective behind establishing the campus here is to expand its presence in eastern India and strengthen its commitment to context-based, socially engaged higher education.

Haider said the Ranchi campus will be closely connected to the social and development needs of this region and will contribute to building knowledge and human resources.

In the first academic year, around 150 students will be admitted, he said, adding that once construction is completed in the coming years, the campus will be able to accommodate nearly 6,500 students annually across various programmes.

"The university will offer a range of programmes and courses that will suit the needs of diverse students and learners, including working professionals. The university aims to meaningfully engage with the rich traditions, history, knowledge systems, and worldviews of the diverse Adivasi and other communities of Jharkhand," he said.

The fully residential campus at Itki will be equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, sports facilities, and residential accommodation for students and faculty, he added. PTI RPS RPS MNB