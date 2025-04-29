B Arch, B tech graduates arrested for peddling ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Four people, including a B Arch and three engineering graduates were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly peddling Hydroponic Ganja (OG) and seized 1.4 kg of marijuana and other goods worth Rs 1.4 crore from them.

Harshvardan Shrivastava, an architect from Madhya Pradesh acted as a middleman, purchasing the substance using an app and distributing it to needy peddlers and used cryptocurrency and Hawala by using VPN to avoid police surveillance, a press release from the police said.

Shrivastava wanted to start a business and in order to raise capital he indulged in Ganja trade. He learned how to procure and supply drugs through Reddit community and other online platforms.

B Srinivasa Rahul from Chennai, completed engineering in B.Tech in Information Technology in 2016 and worked as IT employee in Chennai. He was addicted to Ganja.

A local drug peddler Abhishek who studied engineering, used to procure OG from Srinivasa Rahul and Harshvardan Shrivastava. He also supplied Ganja to Dawal, also an engineer, a resident of Secunderabad and other consumers directly.

“This network revealed how well-educated individuals are indulged in drug trade by exploiting Darknet markets and encrypted apps like Signal, Snapchat, and others to operate a sophisticated drug trade, posing a serious threat to society,” the release said.

A police official involved in the case said all the arrested were remanded to judicial custody by a local court. PTI GDK ROH