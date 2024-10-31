B K Katakey committee recommends sealing of entrance of illegal coal mines

Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) The B P Katakey Committee in its report to the Meghalaya High Court has recommended that technical and logical support be provided to enable sealing of entrance to illegal coal mines in the state by explosives to prevent reactivation of these mines.

Advertisment

The committee in its 25th interim report presented to the high court also recommended the conduct of aerial survey of the areas with illegal coal mines in regular intervals, to monitor and find out illegal coal mining activities, if any, and to take appropriate action in terms of the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act, 1957).

The committee recommended arranging a meeting by the Mining and Geology Department, Government of Meghalaya, of the Committee with the Director and other concerned officials of NESAC urgently to find out the ways and means of having the aerial survey for the aforementioned purpose.

The high court bench of Justice H S Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh while hearing a PIL on illegal coal mining in Meghalaya on October 28 said as seen from the recommendations of the committee, it is absolutely necessary that imagery of the coal bearing areas be documented.

Advertisment

The court said the 25th interim report filed by the committe stated that "there are also countless abandoned coalmines, some of which could be easily activated in a very short time period. It is also stated in the report that technical and logical support be provided to enable sealing of entrance to these mines by explosives to prevent reactivation." The court said it will hear the matter again on December 2. PTI JOP RG