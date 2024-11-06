B R Naidu assumes charge as TTD chairman

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): B R Naidu took oath as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Wednesday. The TTD manages the Sri Venkateswara Temple, the world’s wealthiest Hindu shrine.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao administered the oath of office to Naidu at the Bangaru Vakili (golden entrance) inside the temple.

"B R Naidu took oath as the chairman of the TTD Trust Board at the Tirumala temple on Wednesday. TTD EO J Syamala Rao administered the oath before Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple," the TTD stated in a press release.

After the ceremony, the new chairman, accompanied by his family, visited the deity.

Naidu is also the owner of a Telugu news channel.