B-Tech student kidnapped, robbed of Rs 1.87 lakh in Gurugram, 3 held

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) A Bachelor of Technology student from Gurugram University was allegedly forced to withdraw Rs 1.87 lakh from his account and sell his motorcycle by three men, police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested for kidnapping and robbing the second year student, they said.

Police said that the car used in the crime, the victim's stolen tablet and video game console were recovered from the accused.

The incident occurred on August 28 around 4.15 pm when Atharva, a resident of Agra chowk in Palwal district was at his paying guest room in Sector- 56, they said.

The accused -- Tilak Tewatia, Bhanu and Gaurav residents of Palwal district -- reached at his accommodation and kidnapped him. They snatched his mobile phone and threatened to kill him, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the accused made five transactions worth Rs 1.87 lakh from his Unified Payments Interface (UPI) account, following which they snatched his motorcycle keys and took him to a bike showroom in Delhi's Naraina.

They sold his motorcycle at the showroom for Rs 5.80 lakh which he had bought for Rs 8.50 lakh and fled after throwing him from the car in Sector 56 area, Atharva said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered on Thursday following the victim's complaint and the three accused were arrested, they said.

During interrogation, the main accused, Tilak revealed that him and his friends were drug addicts, a police spokesperson, Sandeep Kumar said.

Tilak said that he met the victim through his aunt's son and when he got to know that Atharva owned an expensive motorcycle which they could sell for easy money for drugs, he along with his associates hatched a plan to rob the victim, Kumar said.

"We will take the all three accused on police remand after being produced in a city court", he added.