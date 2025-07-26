BA, B.Sc programme students emerge as largest group to opt for honours degree under NEP 2020

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) As Delhi University prepares to roll out the fourth year of undergraduate study under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students from BA and B.Sc programme have emerged as the largest group opting to continue and upgrade their degrees to honours.

University data reveals that out of around 72,000 students eligible for the extended year, more than 50,000 have chosen to continue with the fourth year as of Thursday.

A significant chunk of this cohort comprises students from the interdisciplinary BA and B.Sc programme, drawn by the promise of an honours degree that was previously unavailable to them.

Manav, a student pursuing a degree in BA from Ramjas College, said, "This is a big opportunity for us. We didn't have the option to graduate with honours earlier, now we can, that's why I opted in." While the policy aims to enhance academic flexibility and research exposure, its implementation has raised several concerns. Students and faculty across colleges report widespread confusion, with unclear guidelines, understaffed departments and delays in assigning research supervisors.

Ananya, a third-year BA student from Jesus and Mary College, said she was initially informed that she could undertake her fourth-year research in either -Sociology and Psychology. "But the Psychology department later said its only for honours student. We were misled," she added. The lack of clarity is proving especially challenging for students pursuing courses with interdisciplinary combinations. Multiple departments are involved, often issuing conflicting information, leaving students uncertain about their academic path.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier hailed the fourth year as a "game changer," highlighting its focus on research, entrepreneurship and skills. He confirmed that more than 20,000 students had opted out, but emphasised the university's readiness to accommodate the remaining large batch.

"We will create whatever facilities are needed. It is in the interest of our students," he said.

Despite the assurance, teachers' associations remain skeptical. Many have flagged concerns about inadequate infrastructure, limited faculty strength, and absence of structured orientation programmes. Departments are reportedly struggling to finalise research supervisors and prepare labs in time.

"Students enrolled in non-honour courses are enthusiastic, but the system isn't ready," a faculty member said, adding that there is no uniform plan in place for interdisciplinary students.

While students from honours courses -- particularly in subjects like Economics and English -- were more cautious, often citing job plans or exam preparation as reasons to opt out, students enrolled in BA and B.SC programmes saw the fourth year as a much-needed academic upgrade.

"Most of us want to pursue higher studies or apply abroad. An honours degree would help us stand out," another student from Delhi University North Campus said.

"We just hope the university gets its act together before classes begin," the student said.

With just a week to go before the academic session starts, Delhi University faces the twin challenge -- of managing scale and ensuring clarity -- especially for students who have shown unexpected confidence in the NEP's promise. PTI COR MHS OZ OZ