BA student found hanging in his room in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 21-year-old Bachelor of Arts (BA) student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Maudaha town of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ankit alias Hariom, was the elder son of Chandrashekhar, a ration dealer and resident of Marathipura locality, they said.

According to the youth's uncle, Milan, Ankit was good at studies and had topped his high school examinations.

"He once said he would top the district in his intermediate exams, but when he could not, he became withdrawn," Milan said.

After completing intermediate, Ankit enrolled in the government college in Maudaha for a BA course and was in his final year, his uncle said. "He used to talk about pursuing a B.Tech degree from Delhi." His father, Chandrashekhar, said that after having dinner on Monday evening, Ankit went to the terrace for a walk.

"When he did not return for a long time, we went upstairs and were shocked to find him hanging from a saree tied to the ceiling," he said.

The family took him to the local government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Maudaha SHO Umesh Kumar Singh said the body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Ankit was the elder of two brothers, the police added.