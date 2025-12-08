Baba Adhav, an iconic figure in Maharashtra’s social and labour movements, passes away

Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) Veteran social activist Dr Baba Adhav passed away in Pune on Monday night following a prolonged illness, his aide said.

He was 95 and is survived by two sons -- Asim and Amber.

Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, popularly known as Baba Adhav, was regarded as a pillar of Maharashtra’s social and labour movements. He was the force behind the establishment of the 'Hamal Panchayat', a trade union of headloaders.

Through the organisation, Adhav organised porters of Pune and others parts of Maharashtra, and it was considered an important milestone in his social work that spanned decades.

Due to sudden deterioration in his health, Adhav was admitted to a private hospital 12 days ago.

During hospitalization, the nonagenarian was put on life support, but died at 8.25 pm due to cardiac arrest, said Nitin Pawar, his aide.

Adhav, a strong advocate of equality in society, had also spearheaded 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha', a powerful social movement against caste discrimination. PTI SPK RSY