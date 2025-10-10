Baba Anoop Singh granted bail in Nanakmatta Gurdwara murder case

Nainital, Oct 10 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court granted bail to Baba Anoop Singh, alias Bhai Anoop Singh, accused in the Tarsem Singh murder case at Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara.

The case was heard before a single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani. The court stated that a person cannot be held guilty of conspiracy based solely on a phone call or an old enmity.

On March 28, 2024, two assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple shots at Tarsem Singh, who was sitting in the langar hall of the gurdwara, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against several people, including Baba Anoop Singh. A case was registered against Singh under sections 302, 307, 34, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3/25 of the Arms Act.