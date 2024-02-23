Baba Saheb Ambedkar great admirer of Gadge Maharaj, says PM Modi in tribute to saint

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to saint and social reformer Gadge Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Advertisment

Addressing a public function in Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, "Today is also the birth anniversary of the great saint and social reformer Gadge Baba. Like Sant Ravidas, Gadge Baba had done a lot of work to free society from stereotypes and for the welfare of the Dalits and the deprived.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar was himself a great admirer of him. Gadge Baba was also greatly influenced by Baba Saheb. Today, on this occasion, I also pay my respects at the feet of Gadge Baba," he said.

Gadge Maharaj (February 23, 1876 to December 20, 1956), also known as Sant Gadge Maharaj or Sant Gadge Baba - was a social reformer from Maharashtra.

His original name was Debuji Zhingraji Janorkar. He was born in Shendgaon village in the present-day Anjangaon Surji Taluka in Amravati district.