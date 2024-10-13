Baba Siddique may have died prior to hospitalisation: Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: A doctor from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Baba Siddique was taken after he was shot at, has said the former Maharashtra minister probably died before being shifted to the medical facility.

Siddique was unconscious when he was brought to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after being shot at. Doctors tried for almost two hours to save him, but in vain, he said.

NCP leader Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.

He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Speaking to reporters after the incident on Saturday night, doctors at the medical facility said, "There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital."

Asked whether Baba Siddique had passed away before being brought to the hospital, one of the doctors said, "It is possible. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."

The doctors stated they tried for almost two hours to save his life. The NCP leader was first taken to the emergency ward and later shifted to the ICU. There was no heart activity, they said.

On other injuries the NCP leader may have received, the doctors said the autopsy would reveal the exact number and nature of wounds.

"We had no time to check how many gunshot-related wounds were there. The postmortem will reveal further details," they said.