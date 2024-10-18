Baba Siddique murder case: MLA son Zeeshan meets Fadnavis, apprised of probe

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday and was apprised of the police probe so far into the murder of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique was gunned down near Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Nine persons have been arrested in the case so far, including five held on Friday after raids in Panvel and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, apprised the Bandra East MLA about the probe in the presence of Crime Branch officials, sources said. PTI MR BNM