Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police makes 10th arrest

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch investigating the Baba Siddique murder case on Sunday arrested a scrap dealer from Navi Mumbai for allegedly providing a weapon to shooters, taking the number of persons in custody so far to 10, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Om Singh (32), originally from Udaipur in Rajasthan who is currently staying in Navi Mumbai.

Singh was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till October 26, the official said.

Police have so far arrested 10 persons, including Bhagwant Singh, from various locations, including five from the Mumbai Metropolitan region for providing logistical support and firearms, in connection with Siddique's killing on October 12.

The former Maharashtra minister was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of his MLA son in Bandra.

The suspected shooters in the custody of police are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19). The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and two other persons involved in the murder conspiracy are on the run. PTI ZA NSK