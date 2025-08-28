Baba Siddique murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held from Kolhapur; 27th arrest in case

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from Kolhapur for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 last year in the metropolis' Bandra East area.

Arrested accused Amol Gaikwad (39) had attended two to three meetings during which the murder conspiracy was hatched, was in touch with others involved in the case and also helped main accused Shubham Lonkar flee after the killing, the official said.

"Based on specific information, Mumbai Crime Branch held Gaikwad from Kolhapur and brought him here. He is the 27th arrest in the Baba Siddqiue murder case. A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court remanded him in police custody till September 8," the official informed.

Gaikwad's involvement in the killing of a cloth merchant in Punjab has surfaced, due to which police from the northern state will take his custody after the Mumbai police's probe in the Siddique murder case, the official added.

The cloth merchant was shot dead allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, he said. PTI DC BNM