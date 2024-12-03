Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter among 8 accused sent to police custody till Dec 7

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here on Tuesday remanded eight accused, arrested in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, in police custody till December 7.

The crime branch of the Mumbai police has so far arrested 26 accused, including alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, in connection with the October 12 murder of Siddique.

All the accused had earlier been sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court. But on November 30, the police invoked stringent provisions of the MCOCA against all these accused, following which they were produced before the special court on Tuesday.

The police sought the remand of eight accused, including Gautam, for further in-depth investigation into the matter. It was allowed by the special judge till December 7.

The rest of the accused were sent to a 14-day jail custody by the special court.

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Shubham Lonkar are wanted accused in the case.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his then MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East. The 66-year-old leader sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away. PTI AVI NP