Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands eight accused in judicial custody

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded eight accused in the Baba Siddique murder case in judicial custody till December 16.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12 in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

Mumbai police has arrested 26 persons in the case so far, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against all of them on November 30.

Eight accused, including alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, were produced before the special judge for cases under MCOCA, A M Patil on Saturday at the end of their police remand.

The court remanded them in judicial custody as sought by the probe agency. The remaining accused are already in judicial remand.

Among those wanted in the case are gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi. PTI AVI BNM