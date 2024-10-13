Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops on trail of an accused fan out in two districts of MP

Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) A Mumbai Police team reached Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the trail of an accused allegedly involved in the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, an official said.

Mumbai Police have so far arrested two persons. They suspect the involvement of more persons in the murder.

“A team of Mumbai Police in collaboration with MP police is looking for the accused (who hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh). They suspect he might be hiding in MP and searching him in Ujjain district and Omkareshwar (in Khandwa district) of MP,” a police officer told PTI.

Nobody has been traced till 7:30 PM, the officer said, adding that the suspect is apparently on the move.

The 66-year-old NCP leader was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police have set up 15 teams which are fanned out of Maharashtra and the investigation is on to identify who provided logistical support to the shooters, a crime branch officer told reporters in Mumbai in the evening.

Two pistols and 28 live rounds were recovered from the two accused arrested so far. PTI LAL NSK