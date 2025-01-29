Baba Siddique murder: Warrant issued against Anmol Bishnoi, two other wanted accused

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two other wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case.

The special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), B D Shelke, said in his order that the court believes the "wanted accused Bishnoi has absconded or he will not obey the summons".

Hence, a standing non-bailable warrant is required to be issued against him to secure his presence, the judge said.

The court made similar observations while issuing NBWs against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar.

The judge noted that the court has already issued a request for deportation of Anmol Bishnoi to a competent authority in the United States in a case pertaining to the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024.

The police have filed a chargesheet against 26 arrested accused in connection with the October 12 murder of Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister.

Anmol Bishnoi (suspected to be in the US or Canada), Lonkar and Akhtar were shown as wanted accused in the case.

Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

All the arrested accused have been booked under the stringent MCOCA, and are currently in judicial custody.