Baba Siddique murder: Why are cops not questioning certain builders, asks son Zeeshan

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique on Thursday alleged the Mumbai police was not questioning builders as part of the probe.

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar area.

"The Mumbai police asked me for names of suspects and I had given the names of some builders. However, none of these builders have been questioned. This is ridiculous. The law and order situation in Maharashtra has become a joke. I want to know why these suspects are not being questioned," claimed Zeeshan Siddique, a former MLA currently part of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

"Why have builders involved in slum redevelopment business not been questioned so far? The police has failed to arrest prime accused Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and others. Why are certain builders being protected? I do not know who is protecting whom, but we will get to the bottom of this matter," he asserted.

The former MLA, who lost the November assembly polls from Vandre East, said he will approach court to get answers to his questions.

"I am confident I will get justice," he said. PTI ND BNM