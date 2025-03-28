Baba Siddique murder: Wife files intervention application to 'put on record true and correct facts'

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The wife of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique on Friday filed an application seeking the court's nod to intervene in the proceedings related to the case.

Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12 last year.

The intervention application filed by Shehzeen Siddique said she had suffered "irreparable loss" and that it was of "utmost importance" for her to "put on record the true and correct facts" about the incident.

"The audacious attack, executed in one of the city's most affluent and bustling neighbourhood, has left behind a trail of grief and outrage for the family of the deceased," the intervention application said, adding the death was also an irreparable loss to the nation.

His death underscores the tragic cost of a dedicated leader whose life was cut short while serving the people he tirelessly worked to uplift, the plea filed through advocate Trivankumar Karnani said.

"The intervenor submits that being the wife of the deceased, she has suffered an irreparable loss and that it is of utmost importance for her to put on record the true and correct facts to assist the court to come to the free and fair conclusion in the matter," it stated.

The plea said there are several important aspects which require "due and proper" weightage.

The application was filed before special MCOCA judge B D Shelke and will be heard next on April 7.

Police have filed a chargesheet against 26 arrested persons, while Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and two others have been shown as wanted accused.

All the accused have been booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody. PTI AVI BNM