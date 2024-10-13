Baba Siddique's murder exposed crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed shock at the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, asserting that the incident exposed the “crumbling” law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.

The former Maharashtra minister was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead “The incident is shocking and saddening. I knew him personally as he was a native of Bihar’s Gopalganj district. If such an incident can take place in a city like Mumbai, especially in the Bandra area, one could say that no one is safe there...

“This shows the crumbling law and order situation in that state. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time,” Yadav told reporters here.