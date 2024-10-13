Baba Siddique's murder shocking, shameful: Opposition questions law and order in Mumbai

Mumbai: The opposition NCP (SP) and Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said the murder of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique was shocking and shameful for the state and claimed there was anarchy in Mumbai.

If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe? NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil asked.

In a statement, Patil also noted that earlier a BJP MLA in the state had opened fire in a police station while a former corporator was killed during a Facebook live session.

The Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over Siddique's murder.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.

He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, as per the police.

The incident has prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where the assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

Patil said Siddique's murder is "shocking and shameful" for the state.

"Atrocities against women continue in the state, while gang war has become routine in a city like Pune. It has become clear that law and order in the state has reached its lowest. If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe?" he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X said the tragic demise of Sddique is shocking beyond words.

"In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," he said.

Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 12, 2024

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala claimed Siddique's murder shows there is "complete anarchy in Mumbai." "The rule of law is gone. CM & Dy CM must resign immediately, taking responsibility," he said in a post on X.

Baba Siddiqui's murder shows complete anarchy in Mumbai. The rule of law is gone. CM & Dy CM must resign immediately, taking responsibility! https://t.co/PnKIkIXbSz — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) October 13, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Siddique had been a former minister and a three-time MLA.

The question is whether any law and order is left in Mumbai, she said.

"If a protected person meets such fate, how will be common people feel safe?" she asked.