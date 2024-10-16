Baba Siddique's son meets senior Mumbai Police officers

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday met senior police officers, four days after his father and NCP politician Baba Siddique was shot dead allegedly by three shooters, and is believed to have shared some information with them.

Zeeshan, who represents Bandra (east) assembly constituency, reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office at around 5 pm, officials said.

Police, trying to unravel the motive behind the sensational killing, are yet to record the statement of Zeeshan.

Senior officers and Zeeshan discussed the investigation. He shared some information in his possession, a police official said, adding that Zeeshan left the Police Commissioner's office compound after around 45 minutes.

Former Congress leader, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead near Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night.

The crime branch has so far arrested four persons and is investigating various angles like possible contract killing, property dispute, old rivalry among others, police said.

The Siddique senior was close to several Bollywood biggies including Salman Khan, who had received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the past.

Police have widened the dragnet for the main shooter, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, and other persons, namely Mohd Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar whose names cropped up during interrogation of the accused in custody. PTI DC NSK