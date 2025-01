Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Late NCP leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar late Tuesday night.

Zeeshan, a former MLA, has already recorded his statement in connection with his father's assassination. In the statement recorded before the police, he has mentioned the names of some builders and political leaders. PTI ND SKY TIR TIR