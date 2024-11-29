Babar, Aurangzeb demolished most temples and built mosques during Mughal invasion: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Friday said emperors, such as Babar and Aurangzeb, demolished most of the temples that were there during the Mughal invasion and built mosques.

He also said if a court orders excavation of a place, the decision will come on the basis of the remains found there, if any.

The minister was reacting to notices issued by a local court to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Ajmer Dargah Committee and the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on a plea claiming that the dargah was built over a Shiva temple.

The court in Ajmer, known the world over for the dargah visited by thousands of devotees cutting across religious lines every day, issued the notices seeking the responses of the dargah committee, the Union ministry and the ASI on Wednesday.

"It is true that Babar, Aurangzeb demolished most of the temples and built mosques. If the court orders excavation and if remains are found after the excavation, then a decision will come," Dilawar told reporters in Kota.