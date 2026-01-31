Babasaheb Ambedkar Advocate Training and Research Centre inaugurated; CM hails initiative

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Advocate Training and Research Centre (BBATRC) will play a crucial role in bridging the long-felt gap between classroom-based legal education and actual court practice.

The BBTRAC, set up at Taloja by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG), was inaugurated during the day by former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai in the presence of Bombay High Court Justice Shree Chandrashekhar.

"The initiative answers a long-standing question of why structured training academies existed for judges but not for lawyers. This academy will be very important to fill the gap between legal education and actual court work and to strengthen court craft among young lawyers. The state government has accorded top priority to legal training and research," the CM said.

Fadnavis lauded the Bar Council for taking what he described as the first such initiative in the country, adding the academy building was completed in a short period through optimal use of land provided by the Maharashtra government.

Praising the quality and speed of construction, the CM said it reflects a work culture reminiscent of Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

The CM underlined the need to prepare lawyers and prosecutors to deal with changing laws, new criminal legislations and the growing use of artificial intelligence and technology in the legal field.

"While technology and AI are important tools, we must also remain alert to their misuse, including in petition drafting. Quality in the legal profession cannot come without research. This centre would emerge as a hub for quality legal research. A grant of Rs 10 crore for the academy would be released after the upcoming budget session," he added.

During the programme, the CM presented the 'Vidhi Maharshi Award' to Justice BB Chavan, while the award to Amravati-based lawyer late Dnyaneshwar Bawrekar was received by his son advocate Sanjay Bawrekar.