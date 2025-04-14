Babasaheb Ambedkar never accepted Article 370, says MP CM on stalwart's birth anniversary

Mhow (MP), Apr 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday hailed Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said the chief architect of the Constitution never accepted Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Babasaheb Ambedkar's remarkable efforts removed the anomalies of 1000 years of slavery and on the basis of these India has become the largest democracy in the world, Yadav said at an event in Mhow, the birthplace of the legendary social reformer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given people of J-K their rights back by scrapping Article 370, Yadav added.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar never accepted Article 370. His contributions are multi-faceted. He realized future challenges for India. Babasaheb Ambedkar learned from his own struggle and helped others. He left no stone unturned in his own education, which inspires us because there should never be lack of education in anyone's life," Yadav said.

The kind of work he did to uplift society had never been seen before and reservations provided by the Constitution have helped every section of society, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the MP CM pointed out.

The literacy rate among Scheduled Castes, which was once only 1.5 per cent, has reached 59 per cent today, he said.

"PM Modi recognised all the places associated with Dr Ambedkar as Panchtirtha. The contribution of former MP CMs late Sundarlal Patwa and Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been important in developing Bhim Janmabhoomi in Mhow as a pilgrimage. The MP government will give 3.5 acres of land for the construction of a dharamshala at Bhim Janmasthal Mhow, which will help devotees," he said.

"The Dr Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana will make the farmers of the state prosperous. If a person from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes opens a dairy, then he will be given a 30 per cent subsidy by the government," he said.

"A grand memorial of Dr Ambedkar has been built in London. It was here that he received his education. This is a residential area. The British opposed the move but due to the efforts of PM Modi, the memorial was built," Yadav told the gathering.

Writer and thinker Mukul Kanitkar, speaking on the occasion, called Ambedkar's birth in Mhow in 1891 as the "rise of the revolutionary sun".

"In 1916, Dr Ambedkar received a degree in Economics from Columbia University in America at the age of 27. There is only one statue in Columbia University. It is of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He did PhD in Economics and MA in Sociology and Anthropology. At that time, he was the person with the highest number of degrees in the world," Kanitkar said.

Ambedkar was not the leader of any caste or religion but of the entire society, who took society away from conservatism and spread positive energy.

Studying Babasaheb's thoughts is necessary for every person, Kanitkar said.

On the occasion, Yadav and the guests on the stage released the book 'Samvidhanik Samajik Nyay: Ek Chintan'.

Union Minister Savitri Thakur, BJP MP Kavita Patidar, former minister and MLA Usha Thakur were among those who attended the event. PTI MAS BNM