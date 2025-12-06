Babasaheb has inspired every Indian: UP CM on 'Mahaparinirvaan Diwas'

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday invoked Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and said that "our identity from our birth to the final journey should be that of an Indian".

Addressing a programme held here to mark the 63rd foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Homeguards, Adityanath said that today is the 'Mahaparinirvaan Diwas' of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and this is a day which gives inspiration (prernaa diwas).

"Babasaheb has inspired every Indian. He would say that our identity is not by my family, my caste, my region and my language. But, every Indian should have a feeling in mind that our identity from our birth to the final journey should be that of an Indian," Adityanath said.

Ambedkar (April 14, 1891-December 6, 1956), popularly known as Babasaheb, was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and served as India's first minister for law and justice.