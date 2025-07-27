Babbar Khalsa associate held in Delhi for April grenade attack in Punjab

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly associated with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and involved in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab earlier this year, an officer said on Sunday.

Karanbir alias Karan, a native of Chananke village in Amritsar, was apprehended on July 26 from Gurdaspur under the Arms Act registered at the Special Cell Police Station, he said.

Police said Karanbir is also a key accused in the April 7 grenade attack at Quila Lal Singh Police Station in Punjab's Batala.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

The officer said that the investigation initially began after the arrest of another accused, Akashdeep alias Bazz, from Indore on July 22.

"During his interrogation, Akashdeep revealed his involvement in the grenade attack and named others linked to BKI. A post claiming responsibility for the attack had surfaced on social media, allegedly shared by BKI operatives Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria," said the DCP.

Karandeep was arrested at the instance of Akashdeep.

During interrogation, Karanbir revealed that he was in contact with a BKI handler based abroad through social media and was receiving instructions to carry out terror activities.

He said he also travelled to a West Asian country last year and received money for the April attack, police said.

Karanbir said he had sheltered two men at his house in the days leading up to the attack.

"His brother Gursewak, also involved in the conspiracy, has already been arrested by investigating agencies," said the officer.