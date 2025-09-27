Babbar Khalsa terrorist Pindi extradited from UAE

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi, who was allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, has been extradited from the UAE, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Pindi is a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia. He has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE in close coordination with the central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the DGP said.

Yadav said Pindi was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in Batala in Gurdaspur.

A resident of Harsha in Batala, Pindi is not a mere criminal but a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate, the DGP said.

Yadav said Pindi was using different social media platforms to coordinate crimes and finance his operations.

After a red corner notice (RCN) was requested by the Batala Police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and has successfully brought the accused back to face justice.

This successful extradition underscores Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and organised crime as well as its advanced investigative capabilities and global reach, said the DGP.

"We are thankful to the MEA, the Government of the United Arab Emirates, CBI and other central agencies for their invaluable cooperation in this joint effort to uphold justice and strengthen national security." Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir said that given the gravity of crimes committed by Pindi and his direct links to Pakistan-based terrorists Harwinder Rinda and Happy Passia, the CBI got the red corner notice (RCN) issued against him through the Interpol.

This global alert was pivotal in tracing his movements and eventual location in Abu Dhabi, he said.

The SSP said that with the apprehension of Pindi, police dismantled a critical node in a transnational terror network.

This operation sends a strong, unequivocal message that the long arm of the law has no geographical boundaries, he added. PTI CHS RT