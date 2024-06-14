Babies among three killed under wheels of goods train in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Three persons including two babies were crushed to death under the wheels of a goods train near a rail station in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when the victims - a man, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl - were crossing the track early in the morning near Govindpur Halt station on the outskirts of Jamshedpur city.

It appears they were members of the same family.

The three were probably residents of Potka block of East Singhbhum District and efforts are on to identify them, Officer-in-Charge of Govindpur police station Prakash Kumar said.

Govindpur Halt railway station comes under Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination in MGM Hospital here. PTI BS NN