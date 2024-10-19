Babulal Marandi, Champai Soren in BJP's list of Jharkhand candidates

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding party president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikella.
The party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as its nomine from Jamtara.
The list also has the names of Geeta Koda and former Union minister Sudarshan Bhagat.
The BJP is contesting on 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.
The party is looking to topple the JMM-Congress alliance from power in the two-phase polls scheduled for November 13 and 20.