Baby among two dead in Assam wall collapse

Silchar (Assam), Jul 2 (PTI) Two persons, including a six-month-old child, were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday when a wall of their house collapsed in Assam's Cachar district, police said.

Nine members of the family were in the one-room room in Chaltakandi area in Udharbond police station area when the wall collapsed, killing the two on the spot and injuring the others.

The injured were rescued by the neighbours and admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, police said.

The earthen wall collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the area for the past few days.

The two deceased were identified as 35-year-old Ajiruddin and his six-month-old son Asifuddin.