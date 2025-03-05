Baby born prematurely at home dies; police register case

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman gave birth to a premature female child at home in Thane city of Maharashtra and the baby died while being taken to hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, resident of Waghbil area here, was six months pregnant.

She delivered the child on March 2 morning at her home.

Both the mother and the child, who were in a serious condition, were rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa area where doctors declared the baby as brought dead, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said quoting information provided by the woman's husband.

The woman's family did not specify the reason for the delivery at home and not taking her to the hospital for it.

The body was sent for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police added. PTI COR GK