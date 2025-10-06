Baby boy dies after being run over by car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) An 11-month-old baby died after being accidentally run over by a car here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Azaan, they said.

The tragic incident was reported around 9.45 am at a house on Magadi road here.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the house owner was reversing his car and failed to see the tenant's baby, who came from behind the vehicle, and accidentally ran over him.

The driver immediately rushed the baby to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

A case was registered, and investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH