Baby cobra rescued from 7th floor flat in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A baby cobra was spotted in a flat on the seventh floor of a residential building in Mumbai suburb of Goregaon and later rescued by members of a wildlife association, an honorary wildlife warden said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The snake was spotted in the flat in the Royal Palms housing society on Tuesday afternoon and soon a distress call was made to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

"A rescue team from the RAWW was assigned to respond to the distress call and help the residents who were in panic," said Pawan Sharma, RAWW founder-president who is also an honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra forest department.

After searching for hours, the rescue team could not find the baby spectacled cobra, he said.

Advertisment

Flat owners were asked to be alert and contact the association if they spotted the reptile again.

The venomous snake was spotted again at night on the kitchen platform of the house and eventually rescued, said Sharma.

The snake was medically examined and after being found fit, released back into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, said veterinarian Dr Priti Sathe of the RAWW. PTI ZA RSY